Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives $122.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eiffage from €106.00 ($115.22) to €112.00 ($121.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($129.13) to €125.60 ($136.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eiffage from €120.00 ($130.43) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $19.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

