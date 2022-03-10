EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.95. 5,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EHang by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

