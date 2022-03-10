eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.35

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.26 ($0.13), with a volume of 326054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £37.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

In other news, insider Harvey I. Sinclair purchased 77,000 shares of eEnergy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £10,010 ($13,115.83).

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

