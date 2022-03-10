Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Sells $13,292.11 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $13,292.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

