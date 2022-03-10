Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

