E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.78) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.30 ($13.37).

E.On stock opened at €10.68 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.95 and its 200 day moving average is €11.40. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

