Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €47.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.24 ($51.35).

DUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($43.91) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €29.72 ($32.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($47.91). The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.57.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.