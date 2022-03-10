Drive Shack (DS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

DS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.30. Drive Shack has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 408.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.