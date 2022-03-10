Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $717.50

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 717.50 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 705.50 ($9.24), with a volume of 3748111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 683.50 ($8.96).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 925 ($12.12) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.58) to GBX 980 ($12.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 700 ($9.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.20).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 619.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.80), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($129,937.96).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.