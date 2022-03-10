DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,009,602 shares of company stock valued at $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

