DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.56

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 31698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
DOYU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
The stock has a market cap of $519.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28.
DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
