DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DV traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

