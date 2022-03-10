DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DV traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $18,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.