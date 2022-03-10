Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 1,945 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DMLP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $863.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 131.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

