Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Acquires 1,945 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DMLP traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,360. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $863.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 131.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.