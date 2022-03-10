Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of D traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,120. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

