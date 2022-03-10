DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $333,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,842.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

