DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 217,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,009,602 shares of company stock worth $20,910,694. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

