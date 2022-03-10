DNB Asset Management AS Has $620,000 Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,836,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

