DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.90 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.