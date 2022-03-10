DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Black Knight by 75.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Black Knight by 63.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Black Knight by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

