Diversified Trust Co Raises Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

