Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $487.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $386.11 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.