Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 25.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 272,973 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after purchasing an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,580,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,423,000 after purchasing an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

