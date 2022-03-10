Diversified Trust Co Has $415,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after acquiring an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.