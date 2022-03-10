Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

