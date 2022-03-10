Diversified Trust Co Acquires 853 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

