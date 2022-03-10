Diversified Trust Co Acquires 234 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Atkore were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Atkore by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atkore by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

ATKR stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.