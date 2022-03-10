Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DSEY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diversey by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Diversey by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Diversey by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

