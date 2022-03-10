Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 78,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 29,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

