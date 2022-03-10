Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.15). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,472 ($32.39), with a volume of 185,361 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.83) to GBX 3,290 ($43.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.27) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,238 ($42.43).

Get Diploma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,809.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

In related news, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($42.66) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($146,460.27).

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.