Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,195 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Brightcove worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56,641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

