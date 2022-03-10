Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,686 Shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of StarTek worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

SRT stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

