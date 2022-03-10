Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,618 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of Landmark Bancorp worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LARK opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.