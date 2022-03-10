Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Amerant Bancorp worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,711. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

