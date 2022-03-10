Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Investar worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 703,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Investar by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

