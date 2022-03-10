Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.30 Million Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Stitch Fix worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

