Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,775 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Ames National worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ames National by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ames National by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ames National by 232.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ATLO opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

