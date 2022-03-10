Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

