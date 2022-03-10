Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DGI9 opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.99. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 99.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.56).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

