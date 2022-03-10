Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Buys $56,325.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DMRC opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $448.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

