Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,770 ($62.50) to GBX 4,800 ($62.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.49) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,460.50 ($45.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £80.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,729.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,708.73. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.02) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,200,537.21). Insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,104,750 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.