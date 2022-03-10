Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 88.6% in February

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPSGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

DPSGY stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 231,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

