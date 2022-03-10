Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($195.65) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($195.65) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($169.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.30 ($180.76).

ETR DB1 opened at €144.65 ($157.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a one year high of €163.35 ($177.55). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

