Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $70.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

