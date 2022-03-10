Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €110.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

FRA WAF opened at €96.80 ($105.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €129.87. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

