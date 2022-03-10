Desjardins Lowers InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.84.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

