Derrek Lane Gafford Purchases 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
TBI opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
