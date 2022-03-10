Derrek Lane Gafford Purchases 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TBI opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.