Denis Joseph Larocque Sells 49,500 Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,693.66.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Denis Joseph Larocque purchased 1,800 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.91 per share, with a total value of C$14,229.00.

Shares of MDI opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$917.94 million and a PE ratio of 34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.71. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

