Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $244.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.89) to GBX 244 ($3.20) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

