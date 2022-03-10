Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
