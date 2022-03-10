Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

