Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.
DEX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
