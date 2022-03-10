Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

DEX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

